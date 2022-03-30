A dog who the Cheyenne Animal Shelter says "has been up for adoption for a long time" is looking for her forever home.

Lake, a 1-year-old retriever and Labrador mix who will sit for Cheez-It crackers, is part of the shelter's Lonely Hearts Club.

These are the animals that have been at the shelter the longest and are waiting for their new home.

Get our free mobile app

cheyenneanimalshelter.org cheyenneanimalshelter.org loading...

"Lake is high-energy and would be thrilled to have a family that will teach her new things to keep that sharp mind going strong," the shelter's website reads.

"While she cannot go home with smaller animals she would love to have a companion her own size to play with like she does here at the shelter."

Lake's adoption price has been reduced to $100 and she's eligible for short-term fostering and day trips. If you are interested in adopting her, click here.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies