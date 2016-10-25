Cheyenne Adopts Non-Discrimination Resolution

The Cheyenne City Council has adopted a non-discrimination resolution in support of greater equality for the LGBTQ community.

After nearly five hours of public comment from over 100 people Monday night, the council voted 7 to 3 to approve the resolution with an amendment that the city "recognizes the right of religious conscious."

The resolution has no legal power, but Wyoming Equality spokeswoman Sara Burlingame says it may help her organization convince state lawmakers to pass legislation in the future.

"The ink's not dry on it," said Burlingame. "We certainly want to celebrate it as a victory, but there isn't one gay person who won't be evicted because of a resolution, there isn't one transgender student who can't lose their job because of a resolution, so we need to go further."

Jackson, Gillette and Douglas have passed similar resolutions, but Laramie is the only city in Wyoming with a non-discrimination ordinance.

Councilmen Jim Brown, Mike Luna and Mayor Rick Kaysen voted against the resolution.