Cheyenne BOPU: Water Discolored By Line Leak Is Safe To Drink

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

As Cheyenne Board of Public Utility crews continue to work to repair a large water transmission line leak in south Cheyenne, the BOPU says the water is safe even if it is discolored.

The water line leak was discovered Monday afternoon near East 5th Street and Seymour Ave. As of mid-morning on Tuesday, crews were continuing to work to repair the line. The line break has caused discolored water to spread throughout the south Cheyenne area, according to a BOPU news release.

To resolve the discolored water issues, crews are flushing hydrants throughout the affected area. While the BOPU says the water is safe, people are being advised to avoid using hot water or doing laundry to prevent sediment from the water from getting into water heaters or on clothes.

People who want to get rid of the discolored water are being told to continue to run cold water from a hose or faucet, starting with the lowest faucet in your home.

They should start on the lowest floor in the house and move to the highest, opening the faucets one at a time.