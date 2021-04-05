Cheyenne Breaks High-Temperature Record Set in 1889

Easter Sunday was unseasonably warm across much of Wyoming and the Nebraska Pandhandle, with numerous communities setting high-temperature records for April 4. Cheyenne's high temperature of 75 degrees broke a record that had stood since 1889.

 

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on their website:

 "Records continued to fall by the wayside today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle as many well-established high temperatures were broken. New records were set at Laramie, Rawlins, Scottsbluff, Alliance, Chadron, and Sidney, including a 132-year-old record for Cheyenne!!! Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue tomorrow ahead of the cold front before cooling back down late Monday evening into Tuesday."

