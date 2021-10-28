Cheyenne Cruise Night Hosting Trunk Or Treat And Cruise For Kids

As winter starts to creep in, Cheyenne's merry bunch of cruisers won't be out on Saturdays. But, that doesn't mean they're not going to go out with a bang! Cruise The Legend, Cheyenne Cruise Nights have raised a ton of money for different charities throughout 2021 and they're set to do one more before Old Man Winter gets his hooks in on us. This Saturday, they're teaming up with the Salvation Army for a great event.

Not only are they going to celebrate Halloween with a Cruise Night version of Trunk or Treat, but they're also going to collect toys for kids in the community that might not get one otherwise. The event is set to kick off Saturday just after 5pm.

As for Cruise For Kids. They're asking for unwrapped gifts or toys to be brought while they're also collecting monetary donations as well. The dropoff site will be on Central Avenue between 24th and 25th street. The donations will be collected the night of during Cruise Night.

Now, on to the current holiday, the cruisers will have a trunk or treat, which sounds phenomenal. How cool will it be for kids to get candy from these awesome cars? Actually, I'm not sure if it will be better for the kids or parents. I mean, the parents get to see their kids in costume, check out the cool cars and steal their kid's candy later. That's a pretty good time.

It's awesome to see Cruise Night go out with a bang after all the hard work they've done all year.

