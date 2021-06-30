Cheyenne Fire Rescue Urges Fireworks Safety

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding those planning to shoot off fireworks this Fourth of July to do so with extreme caution.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, fireworks injure more than 13,000 people and cause roughly $20 million in property damage each year.

"We want everyone in Cheyenne to be safe this Fourth of July," said Byron Mathews with CFR. "The best way to stay safe is to attend a public fireworks display put on by professionals."

Mathews says if you really must light those sparklers, smoke devices and novelties (aerial fireworks are illegal within city limits) you'll want to follow these safety tips:

Always have an adult present

Only use outdoors

Light one at a time

Have a bucket of water nearby and place used fireworks in the water

Make sure the area you are discharging fireworks is vegetation free or mowed

Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials

Stay clear after lighting fireworks

Because of insurance reasons, those planning to use the Safe Shoot Site at 2275 W. College Drive, which will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight July 1-4, will need to purchase their fireworks from Pyro City Fireworks, Black Cat Fireworks Outlet, Phantom Fireworks and/or USA Fireworks and get a permit.

"All the participating stores have them (permits) at the checkouts, so they just need to ask for those wherever they're checking out," said Ben Laws with Pyro City.

"The fire department will be there in case anything does go awry," added Laws. "Also, there's usually at least one off-duty sheriff's deputy out there to make sure everybody is behaving themselves."

For those planning on leaving the Fourth of July fireworks to the pros, Cheyenne Frontier Days will once again be presenting a fireworks display.

Officials say the show, which starts at 9:35 p.m., will be similar to the 2020 format and is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne.

