Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts In The 1960s + 1970s

Cheyenne Frontier Days is a live music staple in Wyoming. As we gear up for the Daddy Of 'Em All, here's a look back at the biggest CFD concerts in the 1960s and '70s.

The first official CFD night show was held in 1966 when Sam Sham and the Pharaohs performed their hit song "Wooly Bully".

Get our free mobile app

In 1967, the lineup featured Bonanza star and singer Michael Landon. Legendary actor Roy Rogers also appeared with his country-western troupe, Sons of the Pioneers.

In 1968, actor Fess Parker came to Cheyenne. The star of the television series Daniel Boone performed alongside the Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps.

In 1969, popular Gunsmoke characters Doc and Festus appeared with actor Robert Conrad and musical artists The Frontiersmen and Joanie.

In 1970, singer and actor Lorne Greene performed. The lineup also featured The Cowsills, Grand Ole Opry singer Skeeter Davis, and the Don Rice Jazz Workshop Band.

In 1971, Roy Rogers returned to CFD with Dale Evans and the Sons of the Pioneers. Festus from Gunsmoke also came back with co-stars Sam & Newley and Jerry Reed from the Glen Campbell Show.

In 1972, Buck Owens and the Buckaroos headlined CFD. The lineup also included Susan Raye, Pete Fountain, Roger Miller, and Roy Clark.

Clark returned in 1973, sharing the bill with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Stedd, The VIPs, Harold Morrison, and Danny Davis & the Nashville Brass.

In 1974, Loretta Lynn and the Coal Miners played CFD along with Tonight Show bandleader Doc Severinsen, Kenny Star, and Hank Thompson.

Barbara Mandell made her first Frontier Days appearance in 1975 with Mickey Gilley and Marty Robbins. Roy Rogers and Dale Evans also returned along with Buck Owens and the Buckaroos.

Conway Twitty and Tanya Tuckers were the biggest stars in 1976 with Buck Trent, Freddy Fender, Barbara Fairchild, and The Teddy Bears.

Johnny Cash brought his variety show to Cheyenne in 1977. The lineup also featured Red Steagall, Jimmy Dean, Mel Tillis, and the return of Barbara Mandrell.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton highlighted the 1978 lineup, which included Larry Gatlin, Johnny Paycheck, and Charlie Pride.

Rogers returned the following year with Merle Haggard, Don Williams, Dottie West, Mel Tillis. 1979 also marked the Charlie Daniels Band's first trip to Cheyenne. Daniels now holds the record for the most CFD concerts.

MORE: