There have been hundreds of opening acts at Cheyenne Frontier Days over the years. One of the most memorable was July 28, 2011, when Kevin Costner and his band Modern West opened for Darius Rucker at the Daddy of 'Em All.

"First time for my band to be at the Cheyenne rodeo," the star of TV's Yellowstone said after the show. "We had a moment tonight. I don't think any of us will ever forget it."

Costner is one of many movie stars to make music at CFD. In 1967, actor Michael Landon performed a concert. "The King of the Cowboys" Roy Rogers was a Frontier Days regular in the '60s and '70s, along with Gunsmoke stars Doc Adams and Festus Haggen. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy came to Cheyenne in 2006 shortly after the release of his movie "Health Inspector".

Enter your number to get our free mobile app