Cheyenne Frontier Days Looking for Talent to Sing the National Anthem

Have you ever dreamed of singing the National Anthem in front of huge crowd of people at one of the biggest events in the entire state? Well here is your chance. Cheyenne Frontier Days is looking for singers to perform the Star Bangled Banner for every day prior to the rodeo.

The official Cheyenne Frontier Days Facebook page posted a photo along with a caption that read:

Would you like to sing the National Anthem at The Rodeo?

Submit your application! ➡ cfdrodeo.com/get-involved/forms-applications/

According to the Cheyenne Frontier Days website:

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ seeks performers of the National Anthem every day prior to the rodeo throughout the Daddy of 'em All®. Cheyenne Frontier Days™ will take place July 23- August 1, 2021. Selected performers sing the first verse of our National Anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” a cappella in the center of the rodeo arena on Frontier Park. Because of the magnitude of Cheyenne Frontier Days™ as the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and the overall decorum of our pre-rodeo entertainment, the National Anthem should be performed in a conservative, traditional manner with little or no inflections or deviations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Do you have what it takes? Show off those pipes and your true American spirit and enter by clicking here.