Cheyenne Frontier Days Reports Record Ticket Sales In 2021

Cheyenne Frontier Days officials say the 125th ''Daddy of 'Em All" set a record for combined ticket sales for the rodeo and concerts in 2021.

That's according to a CFD news release, which says 267,369 rodeo and concert tickets were sold for the ten-day event that wrapped up on Sunday, August 1. That total includes sold-out events for both Saturday rodeos as well as the Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton concerts.

This year's rodeo attendance was pegged at 111, 617/ That's a roughly 14 percent increase over the 2019 rodeo attendance of 97.373 people. Frontier Days was canceled last year for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release:

''At the Championship Finals on Sunday, 14,925 fans witnessed history when reigning all-around champion Stetson Wright won consecutive titles. It is the first time in over 60 years a cowboy competing from the bucking chutes has done that. Wright also became the first member of his famous saddle bronc riding family to win that event here. His father Cody Wright started competing here in 2001 and there have been family members on the roster every year since."

The release quotes Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chair Jimmy Dean Siler as saying:

“After missing a year, it was amazing to see how our volunteers and everyone involved came together to produce a fantastic event,” said Jimmy Dean Siler, General Chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “I can’t say thank you enough to the fans, competitors, performers and volunteers and most of all this great Cheyenne community.”

While there are no official parade attendance figures because there are no parade tickets sold, the release says the parades were "extremely well attended."

