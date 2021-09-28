Unfortunately for Cheyenne, this is definitely not a statistic that you would like to brag about. But on a list of more than 180 biggest cities in the nation, Cheyenne had a relatively poor ranking for the 'Best Cities for People with Disabilities.

According to the CDC, there are approximately 61 million, or 1 in 4, adults in the U.S. that have some of their major abilities impacted by a disability. For adults over the age of 65, that becomes 2 in 5 adults. Things that are needed for those with disabilities are obvious day-to-day wish list items, easy access to public transportation and even diverse entertainment options. Accessibility to facilities and air quality are also factors considered as well. Overall, Cheyenne finished 160th out of 182 cities on the list in terms of where the best cities are for people with disabilities.

Some other key determining factors on the list were data that listed physicians per capita, the rate of workers with disabilities, and available parking facilities. In broader categories such as economy and quality of life, Cheyenne finished at 160th and 155th, respectively. However, they did finish 70th in health care, which is at least an upgrade from their other data showing on the list. Casper finished at 136th on the list overall. So not exactly the best showing from Wyoming cities listed.

However, to our south in Denver, CO, they finished 5th overall with Colorado Springs finished 42nd. Overland Park, KS finished as the best city for people with disabilities, followed by Scottsdale, AZ, St. Louis, MO, and Minneapolis, MN. To check out the full list of cities and where they ranked, check out the map below.

FORGOTTEN: 7 Things You Can No Longer Do In Cheyenne

CHECK IT OUT: 'Tree Rock' on I-80 West of Cheyenne

40 YEARS LATER: See the Construction of the Cheyenne Viaduct