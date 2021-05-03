Cheyenne Mayor Proclaims May as Bike Month

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins on Monday signed a proclamation declaring May as Bike Month.

Throughout the month, residents and visitors are encouraged to experience the joys of bicycling through educational programs, races, community events or by simply getting out and going for a ride.

"Creating a bicycle-friendly community has been shown to improve health, well-being, and quality of life while reducing pollution, road congestion and wear and tear on our roads," city spokesman Michael Skinner said in a press release.

Skinner says the proclamation stresses the importance of public awareness of bicycle operations and safety to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities.