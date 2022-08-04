Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Most areas will see highs in the 90s to lower 100s, with more widespread 100-105 degree readings expected across east central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, where a Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 PM today until 9 PM MDT Friday. In addition to the extreme, near-record heat in the afternoon, there will be very little relief overnight with lows expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for many. In Dawes County including the city of Chadron, it is possible that low temperatures may not fall much below 80 degrees tonight between two days of highs near 105 degrees. This will be especially dangerous for those who do not have access to air conditioning as there will be little opportunity for cooling your surroundings at night. For this reason, an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for the same time frame for the Chadron area. Please consider taking extra precautions today and tomorrow by limiting physical exertion outdoors and drinking plenty of fluids. There will be a high risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and exhaustion, if precautions are not taken. A bit of good news: Cooler temperatures will arrive by Friday night with a rapid uptick in precipitation chances across much of the region.