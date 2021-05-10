Cheyenne Now Facing Winter Storm Warning Through Tuesday Morning

National Weather Service forecasters have upgraded a Winter Weather Advisory for Cheyenne to a Winter Storm Warning.

The agency posted this statement at 5 a.m. Monday:

''Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Central Laramie County including Cheyenne through Tuesday morning as heavy wet snow is expected. Melting and compacting of snow is expected throughout this event and therefore the listed snowfall amounts on the map might not reflect the amount of snow that will be observed on the ground at a given time. However, heavier amounts are expected under localized snow bands that develop during the day. Snowfall will result in slick roads and reduced visibility that could make travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Laramie and Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland. Stay tuned for the latest updates."

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 334 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021 ...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY... WYZ118-110000- /O.UPG.KCYS.WW.Y.0033.000000T0000Z-210511T1800Z/ /O.EXA.KCYS.WS.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210511T1800Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 334 AM MDT Mon May 10 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected. Locally higher amounts are possible in snow bands. Highest accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous due to icy, snow covered roads and low visibility in falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.