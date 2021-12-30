Cheyenne NWS: 80 MPH Wind Already This Morning, Snow On The Way

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of 60-80 miles an hour are already being recorded in southeast Wyoming this morning [12/30], and more strong winds, as well as some snow, are in the forecast.

The agency posted this statement on its website at 7 a.m.:

High Winds are already occurring this morning with gusts of 60 to 80 recorded! High winds will continue this morning through the late evening. Extreme blow over risk to light weight, high profile vehicles including campers, RVs, and large box trucks. Pull aside and save your ride if you think you might be at risk. Main area of concern will be from Chugwater to Glendo on I-25 and also along I-80 from the summit to Laramie to Rawlins. Be careful on the roads today and give extra space. More info can be found at weather.gov/cys.

The agency also says snow is on the way for many areas:

