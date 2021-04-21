Cheyenne NWS: Cold Today, Snow Possible Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect a cold day today [April 21] with snow possible tonight.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Cold temperatures for this time of the year will continue today. A weak Pacific disturbance aloft will move into Colorado and western Wyoming this afternoon. This disturbance will bring increasing cloudiness to the region along with steady light snow beginning late this afternoon and continuing through tonight, mainly along the Interstate 80 corridor. Any accumulations will be light with minor travel impacts possible."