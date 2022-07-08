Cheyenne NWS: Record High Temperatures Possible This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see new high-temperature records this weekend, with triple-digit highs a possibility in many areas.

The agency posted this statement on Friday morning [July 8]:

''Hot, hot, hot! Hot temperatures will reside over the region for the next couple of days. Widespread 90s and low 100s are expected. Some places may even set new record high temperatures! Visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat for tips on how to stay safe and beat the heat!''

And it looks like at least above-average temperatures will continue into next week:

The forecast calls for Above Normal Temperatures across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for this timeframe. The forecast calls for Below Normal Precipitation across the Nebraska Panhandle with Near Normal Precipitation across southeast Wyoming. Monsoonal moisture will be in place across Arizona, Utah and Idaho in mid-July, with western Wyoming seeing the best chance for Above Normal Precipitation. There is a slight eastward shift in the precipitation outlook in the 8-14 Day Outlook, with most of Wyoming predicted to see Above Normal Precipitation 15-21 July. cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/. Stay tuned!