Cheyenne On Track For Very Wet May, Laramie, Other Areas Aren’t

Halfway through the month of May (as of Sunday), Cheyenne was on track for an unusually wet month, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

But Laramie was not seeing as much precipitation, and other communities in the region were well behind their averages. That's according to a graph released by the agency on May 18:


May 18th 5AM - Take a look at the precipitation averages across the region! As of May 16th, you can see some cities such as Cheyenne and Alliance have received at least one and half inches of rainfall already this May! Sidney and Laramie haven't received much this May as both cities trend below average. Looking ahead, the 8-14 day outlook shows below-average precipitation for all cities across our region.

On Friday, Townsquare Media of Cheyenne asked Meteorologist Don Day Jr., the founder and President of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne whether the May weather patterns so far were doing much to alleviate drought conditions. Here was his response:

''Yes but only in spots, like here and in colo but other than se wyoming precip this month is falling short across rest of the state especially southwest, central and northeast.''

Day told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne a few weeks ago that a wetter-than-normal May would be needed to alleviate a drought that is plaguing much of the Rocky Mountain West. He said at that time that if May was not unusually wet, drought conditions were likely to persist into 2022.

May is typically the wettest month of the year for many western states.

