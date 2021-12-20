Cheyenne Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle Sunday

Cheyenne Police say a 62-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near the 3600 block of East Lincolnway on Sunday evening.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the incident happened around 5 p.m. after the man tried to cross East Lincolnway in an unlit area with no crosswalk. While crossing the street, he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan, which swerved to the left in an unsuccessful effort to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering critical injuries. Pedestrian impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the incident.

Police say the driver of the BMW, who was not injured, remained on the scene to assist officers. Investigators say there were no signs that driver impairment or excessive speed were factors in the incident.

Farkas says the incident remains under investigation.