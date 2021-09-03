Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are hoping the public can help identify a woman who's suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and using a stolen debit card to commit fraud.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the recent burglary took place at RockBox Fitness at 1121 Old Town Lane.

"The victim parked their vehicle to the west of the building and returned to find the window smashed and several items stolen, including a business debit card," said Farkas.

"Later that day, the victim’s debit card and driver’s license were used to withdraw cash from several banks across northern Colorado," Farkas added.

Farkas says the suspect (pictured above) wore a mask and neck brace during the transactions.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.