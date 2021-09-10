Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Recovering Stolen Greenway Sign

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in recovering a Greenway sign that was reported stolen from Sun Valley on Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the sign (pictured above) was broken off and removed from the path near the intersection of N. College Drive and E. 12 Street.

"The signs were placed along the City/County Greenway approximately 6 weeks ago," Farkas said in a release. "They are made of a 6"X6" wooden post with an aluminum, vinyl coated sign on both sides."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​

