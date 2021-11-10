Cheyenne Police: Clear Your Windshield, Don’t Leave Car Running

Did you know that you can be ticketed in Cheyenne for leaving your car idling--even if it's just to warm up your vehicle in cold weather.

But that isn't the only local ordinance that Cheyenne motorists need to be aware of. You can also be ticketed for driving with an icy windshield. Both violations potentially could carry a fine of up to $750. Townsquare Media on Wednesday reached out to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas about the regulations.

Farkas sent us a copy of the ordinances that apply:

31-5-509. Requirements before leaving a motor vehicle unattended. No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

31-5-955. Windshields and wipers. (a) No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster or other material or substance upon or crack within the front windshield, side or rear windows of the vehicle which materially obstructs, obscures or impairs the driver's clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway. (b) The windshield on every motor vehicle shall be equipped with a device for cleaning rain, snow or other moisture from the windshield, which device shall be so constructed as to be controlled or operated by the driver of the vehicle. This subsection shall apply to multipurpose vehicles as defined in W.S. 31-1-101(a)(xv)(M) when equipped with a windshield and an enclosed cab. (c) Every motor vehicle shall be equipped with a windshield and a windshield wiper which shall be maintained in good working order.



The penalty is a misdemeanor charge and a possible $750 fine.