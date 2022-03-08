The Cheyenne Police Department marked International Women's Day by thanking its female employees, past and present, for everything they do.

"We are proud to recognize the many women of the Cheyenne Police Department, both sworn and civilian, who are dedicated to keeping our community safe," the agency said in a Facebook post.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

