Cheyenne Police Looking For Suspect in T-Bone Hit-And-Run

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne Police are looking for a motorist who allegedly t-boned another car and then fled the scene.

According to a CPD news release, the incident happened at 7:15 a.m.; on Sunday morning at the intersection of Powerhouse Road and Prairie Ave. According to the release:

''The suspect driver is a white male, in his mid to late 20's with short, almost shaved blonde hair.  After the crash, the suspect told the victim driver, "Dude, I'm sorry" and acted as though he was going to pull over and exchange information.  The suspect then fled the scene and has yet to be identified.''

Police say he was driving the mini-cooper shown in the above photo.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to the Laramie County Silent Witness website.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

 

