Cheyenne Police Mourn Loss of Retired K9 Officer

Cheyenne police are mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer who served the department for six years.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Niko this afternoon, six days shy of his fourteenth birthday," police posted on Facebook Wednesday.

During his career, Niko assisted the department's patrol division with deployments resulting in the safe apprehension of suspects, recovery of illegal narcotics, and evidence.

Get our free mobile app

He retired in January 2016, having contributed to 157 arrests, 535 summonses being issued, 1,949 narcotics searches, 84 school searches, and 199 building searches.

"Thank you for keeping our officers and community safe, Niko," said police. "Our heartfelt sympathy extends to K9 Niko's partner, Officer Johnston, and his family."

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.