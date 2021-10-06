Cheyenne Police Mourn Loss of Retired K9 Officer
Cheyenne police are mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer who served the department for six years.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Niko this afternoon, six days shy of his fourteenth birthday," police posted on Facebook Wednesday.
During his career, Niko assisted the department's patrol division with deployments resulting in the safe apprehension of suspects, recovery of illegal narcotics, and evidence.
He retired in January 2016, having contributed to 157 arrests, 535 summonses being issued, 1,949 narcotics searches, 84 school searches, and 199 building searches.
"Thank you for keeping our officers and community safe, Niko," said police. "Our heartfelt sympathy extends to K9 Niko's partner, Officer Johnston, and his family."