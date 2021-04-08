Cheyenne Police: Parked Patrol Car Hit At Cheyenne Crash Scene

Cheyenne Police say a patrol car was hit Wednesday night as officers were investigating a crash with injuries at a city intersection.

That's according to a post from last night on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post reads as follows:

**Road is now open**

Update- While investigating the scene, a vehicle drove through the cones, struck a parked patrol car, and continued northbound from the scene. The vehicle was stopped by officers and the incident is being investigated by Wyoming Highway Patrol

Cheyenne PD’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries on N. College Dr. at E. Lincolnway.

We will report more details as the information becomes available.