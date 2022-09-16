Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is used, which confuses or intimidates the homeowner.

"Homeowners who agree or even those who do not firmly refuse the offer can be affected by this scam, as a crew quickly appears at the home and begins working on the driveway," said Farkas.

"The scammer then claims there is a mistake or issue and that the price will now be thousands of dollars more than discussed," she added.

Farkas says refusal to pay the additional amount results in the scammer threatening to leave the driveway incomplete, and trying to contact the company may be impossible, as the scammer provides a false name or another company name that was not involved.

Farkas urges anyone who has fallen victim to the scam or who sees something suspicious to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.

Tips to Avoid Scams

Be wary of unsolicited offers: Most scams begin when random workers go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never requested.

Research companies and workers before you hire: Check reliable sources. If the worker has multiple negative reviews and complaints, do not hire them.

Get everything in writing: Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is discussed. Do not let a company begin a project until a detailed and signed contract is in place.

Stagger payments: Most companies will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be paid in full before the work has begun. Instead, agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various stages of the project.

Use safe payment methods: Paying with a credit card may minimize risk. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment if something goes wrong.