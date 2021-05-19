Cheyenne Regional Medical Center: It Was Only A Drill

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials want people to know that what appeared to some people to be the abduction of an infant from the hospital on Tuesday was an emergency drill, not a real event.

Furthermore, no children or infants were involved in the drill and none were ever at risk in any way, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathy Baker. Baker says the hospital did receive some reports of people who thought a real emergency was taking place at the hospital.

The exercise was known as ''code pink" and was held as part of CRMC's required emergency response planning, according to Baker.