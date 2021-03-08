Cheyenne Teen Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old

CORRECTION:

Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the 2100 block of E. 10th Street, not the 1200 block as police originally reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to a "firearm incident" in the 1200 block of E. 10th Street around 3 a.m. this morning.

"On arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," Farkas said in a news release.

Farkas says the 13-year-old was arrested later in the day on suspicion of manslaughter and theft.

Farkas says both teens are from Cheyenne, but she couldn't disclose their relationship.

The case remains under investigation.