Midtown Tavern in Cheyenne now has their new Pride shirts in stock available for sale to the public. All profits from the shirts will go directly toward Wyoming Equality, an organization striving to achieve equity for LBGTQ and Two-Spirit Wyomingites.

The new shirts will feature the tavern's bison logo as rainbow-colored while on one sleeve, the phrases 'Wyoming Pride' and 'Wyoming Proud' will also be seen.

According to Midtown Tavern's Facebook Page, the new shirts are selling for $30 and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Trophy Creative helped in getting the shirts printed.

The anticipation of the new shirts has received lots of support throughout the local Cheyenne community. There have even been requests in the comments on Midtown Tavern's Facebook page about the possibility of getting the shirts shipped for those who don't live in the immediate southeast Wyoming region. It seems that Midtown Tavern is still working on the shipping option.

After the initial announcement of the new Pride shirts by Midtown Tavern on Facebook, Wyoming Equality executive director Sara Burlingame said in a comment on the post, "Oh golly. Wow. What a thing. I can’t even tell you how surprised and grateful I am. Thank you ❤"

Wyoming Equality has since also shared Midtown's Tavern post on their own Facebook page about the new shirts along with their own message:

Thank you to our new friends at Midtown tavern for stepping up- we’re so honored and grateful by how some folks are responding. You know where we’ll be this rodeo. #midtownpride

Midtown Tavern opens at noon today (July 28th), so get your new Pride shirt while you can!

