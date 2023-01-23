Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman.

Urban Legends About Illinois' Mothman

If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed.

Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and the wings of a moth. It is often described as being tall and lanky, with glowing red eyes and a wingspan of up to 10 feet. According to legend, the Mothman is a harbinger of doom, appearing before tragic events such as natural disasters or plane crashes.

While Mothman sightings are not unique to Illinois, many reports of sightings happen here, and a lot of them center around O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Another Mothman Sighting Reported at O'Hare International Airport

The Singular Fortean Society reports that an anonymous Chicago fireman who has been stationed at O'Hare International Airport for the last seven years recently experienced something he has NEVER seen before on the job.

On December 29, 2022, at around 11 p.m. this fireman said;

I heard what sounded like a chirping sound, followed by what sounded like shuffling coming from nearby. I looked around and that’s when I heard the clicking coming from across the street, I looked up and standing on the edge of the HVAC plant was a very tall, thin humanlike creature with huge wings that were spread out. This creature was looking directly at me with a pair of large red eyes that had the intensity of a pair of taillights or one of the lights on the engine.

The fireman went on to say that the wings on this creature were like 15 feet in length and that the staredown took place for about 5-7 seconds before it flapped its wings, flew away, and completely disappeared.

When the fireman went to tell his co-workers what he had just seen;

A few of them spoke up and said that this was not the first time it had been seen and that it had been seen around the HVAC plant a few times by people and around the airport by hundreds of employees, passengers and pilots.

