‘Chicken Run’ Is Getting a Netflix Sequel

Although it was released 20 years ago, Chicken Run remains the highest-grossing animated movie in the history of the medium, having earned almost $225 million worldwide. And with every media company on the planet desperate for more properties to mine for the most valuable substance known to man — nostalgia — it looks like the film will finally get a follow-up.

Netflix announced on Twitter that it was teaming with Aardman Animation, the creators of Chicken Run, for a new sequel film. The announcement coincided with the film’s 20th anniversary:

The first Chicken Run followed a group of chickens as they attempt to escape their farm before they’re turned into meat pies. Aardman’s official site also includes a plot synopsis for the new film:

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

In the original Chicken Run, Ginger was voiced by Julia Sawalha and Rocky was voiced by Mel Gibson who... is not mentioned in the press release for some reason. The sequel will be directed by Flushed Away and ParaNorman’s Sam Fell. Nick Park, who co-directed the original Chicken Run with Peter Lord, will have “a consulting role” on the film.