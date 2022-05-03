Chris Janson, Travis Tritt Plot Co-Headlining Fall Tour in 2022

Chris Janson and Travis Tritt are saddling up for a high-energy co-headlining tour this fall. The pair have announced an October-November trek they're billing as the Can't Miss Tour, which will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the South and Midwest. The fun kicks off Oct. 7 in Huntington, W. Va.

"Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites," Janson says in a press release. "It's gonna be a rowdy fall, and I'm looking forward to it!" Adds Tritt, "Our high energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained."

The 14-show tour will give fans a chance to hear Janson and Tritt's new duet, "Things You Can't Live Without," live. The up-tempo, '90s-influenced anthem appears on Janson's new album, All In. Along with the two country stars, the Can't Miss Tour will feature opening act the War Hippies, a newly formed guitar and fiddle duo composed of combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Ries.

Tickets to the Can't Miss Tour go on sale to the public on Friday (May 6), but a pre-sale is happening now. For more details, visit Tritt's and Janson's websites.

Chris Janson + Travis Tritt's Co-Headlining Can't Miss Tour 2022 Dates:

Oct. 7 -- Huntington, W.Va. @ Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 8 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 9 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Oct. 13 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

Oct. 14 -- Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theater

Oct. 20 -- Highland Heights, Ky. @ BB&T Arena

Oct. 22 -- Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Oct. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

Oct. 27 -- Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 28 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 -- Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 5 -- Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

Nov. 11 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 19 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena