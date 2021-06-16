Chris Lane Makes ‘Big, Big Plans’ for 2021-2022 Fill Them Boots Tour

Chris Lane is making "big, big plans" for a 2021-2022 fall and winter tour. The country singer announced his Fill Them Boots Tour, scheduled to begin in late October, on Wednesday (June 16).

Lane will kick off his Fill Them Boots Tour on Oct. 28, in Memphis, Tenn. Shows are currently scheduled through mid-March of 2022; a full list of dates is below.

During his Fill Them Boots Tour, Lane will be joined by singer and songwriter Ernest, "The Difference" singer Tyler Rich and up-and-comer Lily Rose. Rose will play all shows, while Rich will open shows in October, November and December and Ernest will open in January, February and March.

Tickets for Rich's Fill Them Boots Tour will go on sale on June 25 at 10AM local time, but a pre-sale begins on June 22. Fans can find more information via Ticketmaster.

Rich's 2021-2022 tour will be his first as a father. The singer and wife Lauren, a former The Bachelor contestant, recently welcomed a baby boy, Dutton Walker Lane.

Chris Lane's 2021-2022 Fill Them Boots Tour Dates:

Oct. 28 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Soundstage at Graceland*

Oct. 29 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall*

Oct. 30 – Birmingham, Ala. @ The Avondale*

Nov. 4 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre*

Nov. 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

Nov. 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room*

Nov. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center*

Nov. 20 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom*

Nov. 21 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Jan. 13 – Boston, Mass. House of Blues^

Jan. 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount^

Jan. 15 – Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome^

Jan. 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore^

Jan. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex^

Jan. 29 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House^

Feb. 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern^

Feb. 3 –San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA^

Feb. 4 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues^

Feb. 10 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic^

Feb. 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre^

Feb. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune^

Feb. 18 – Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb. 19 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre^+

Feb. 25 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz^

Feb. 26 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues^

March 4 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore^

March 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore^

March 10 – New York City @ Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues^

March 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre^

* with Tyler Rich

^ with Ernest

(all dates feature Lily Rose)

+ public on-sale on June 24 at 10AM local time

