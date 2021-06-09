Chris Young's long-awaited eighth studio album is (finally) coming soon. Famous Friends is due out on Aug. 6, People reports.

As even Young admits, he's been "teasing everybody for years" about his next album. Famous Friends follows October 2017's Losing Sleep, which means it's been nearly four years since his last record's release. That's a big change for Young, who, before than, put out albums consistently every couple of years; the longest break between albums came in between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which arrived in 2009.

"It's been so long that I've been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year and a half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit," Young admits. "They were like, 'Do you actually have an album coming out?' But it's so exciting to have this information out there."

Previously, Young had mentioned that his next album would be called Raised on Country, after a Top 5 single from 2019; however, People shares, the record is going to be called Famous Friends, after his current single, a collaboration with Kane Brown.

"This song has really made a name for itself with how much people love it," Young explains. "Going into the album launch right here in the heat of the summer with a song that's becoming one of the songs of the summer, it made a lot of sense to call this Famous Friends."

"Raised on Country" will still appear on Young's new album, as well his Top 30 single "Drowning" and a Lauren Alaina collaboration, "Town Ain't Big Enough," which the pair shared in 2019.

People did not reveal Famous Friends' full tracklist, but the album's cover is available to view below.

RCA Records Nashville

