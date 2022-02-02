Why Giving Back Is So Important to Chris Young

Giving back has long been a part of Chris Young's life, and one of the most important organizations he advocates for is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sitting down for an interview with St. Jude's Inspired Questions series, Young shares that the importance of giving back was instilled in him at an early age by his parents.

"Giving back is something that's very important to me," he says, citing his parents as "very giving." He also gives credit to the music community for his desire to pay it forward.

"We're so incredibly lucky to get a chance to do this for a living," Young says. "To be able to turn around and use that for good for somebody else is just a blessing."

The "Famous Friends" singer recalls how he felt an immediate sense of hope walking through the doors of St. Jude for the first time, much like the families who come from around the world for treatment for childhood cancer.

"Seeing the look on people's faces when they know they get to go to a place like this in not a great time of their life, that's just invaluable. I wish there were more places like St. Jude," Young reflects. "It's definitely going to be something I always support."

Taste of Country and The Boot have joined radio stations across the country for the 2022 St. Jude Radiothon that works to raise money for the hospital that never bills the families who come to the Memphis-based center for their child's treatment. Fans can sign up to become a Partner in Hope for $19 a month as part of St. Jude's Love Music, Stop Cancer movement. Several country artists have signed on to support including Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and more.

