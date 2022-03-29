City of Cheyenne: Stop Leaving Trash In Other People’s Containers

The City of Cheyenne is warning people not to leave trash in other people's or businesses' trash containers or on their property.

The city posted this graphic on its Facebook page recently:

The Cheyenne City Code on littering and improper disposal of trash reads as follows:

"1.No person may throw, drop, or deposit refuse upon any street, alley, sidewalk, or any yard, or premises, public or private.

2.No person may place refuse upon another person's private property. No person shall place accumulations of household, business, or construction waste in containers or dumpsters owned or rented by other individuals, businesses, or government entities.

3.No person may place refuse in any street, alley, or other public place except in proper containers for collection or under express approval granted by the public works director. No person shall throw or deposit any solid waste in any stream or other body of water within the city."