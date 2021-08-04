City of Laramie To Bring E-Scooters For Easy Travel

The City of Laramie will be partnering with the Los Angeles, California-based company, Bird, to bring e-scooters to the city on a trial basis in upcoming days.

Get our free mobile app

Bird is a naturally socially distanced way to get around. These scooters will be available through a mobile phone application and riders pay per minute to use the scooter, there is no cost to the City.

Bird plans to offer scooters to residents and visitors in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without cars another transportation option.

Riders are required to be 18 years and older in order to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and are required to obey all standard rules of the road.