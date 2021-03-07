Class 3A/4A Boys Basketball 2021 State Tournament Scoreboard

Teams in Class 3A and 4A boys’ basketball have their opportunity at a state championship this week in Casper.

Two teams will win a title in the final days of the season.

The Ford Wyoming Center (FWC) [formerly the Casper Events Center], Casper College (CC), and Kelly Walsh High School (KWHS) are being used as host sites for the two-day tournaments.

Due to COVID protocols worked out before the season, the format is different this year. All tournaments will be 2-day events. Certain teams will play two games in one day.

3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

Game 1: (2W) Lyman vs. (3E) Buffalo, noon (CC)

Game 2: (1E) Rawlins vs. (4W) Mountain View, noon (FWC)

Game 3: (2E) Douglas vs. (3W) Lander, 1:30 p.m. (CC)

Game 4: (1W) Worland vs. (4E) Wheatland, 1:30 p.m. (FWC)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m. (FWC) – loser is eliminated

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (CC) – loser is eliminated

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 5 p.m. (CC) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m. (FWC) – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m. (FWC) – Championship Game

4A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

Game 1: (2E) Thunder Basin vs. (3W) Green River, noon (CC)

Game 2: (1W) Star Valley vs. (4E) Cheyenne East, noon (FWC)

Game 3: (2W) Riverton vs. (3W) Sheridan, 1:30 p.m. (CC)

Game 4: (1E) Cheyenne Central vs. (4W) Rock Springs, 1:30 p.m. (FWC)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

SATURDAY, MARCH 13:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m. (FWC) – loser is eliminated

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (KWHS) – loser is eliminated

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 5 p.m. (KWHS) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m. (FWC) – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m. (FWC) – Championship Game