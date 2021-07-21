Clear Bag Policy in Effect For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021
Cheyenne Frontier Days officials are reminding potential visitors about restrictions on bags that can be carried into Frontier Park this year.
A post on the CFD website includes the following information:
''Guests are encouraged to bring only necessary items onto Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ is not responsible for items that are left behind, lost, stolen, or damaged.''
The post says that one clear bag per person up to a size of 12x6x12 will be allowed. Also permissible under the rules is a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, such as a Ziploc or similar bag, or a small clutch bag measuring 5x7, or about the size of a person's hand. Exceptions will be allowed for medical items after a proper inspection or diaper bags, again after inspection.
Items that will not be allowed include clear bags over the permitted size, luggage, or fireworks. Coolers, fireworks, weapons, pets except for service animals, and similar items will not be allowed, according to the post.
Here is the list of acceptable items under the rules, according to the website:
- One clear bag per person 12″ x 6″ x 12″ maximum size
- One-Gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)
- Small clutch bag, approximately the size of your hand (5″ x 7″)
- Additional clothing if carried loosely or in approved clear bag
- Exceptions will be made for medical items after proper inspection
- Diaper bags after proper inspection
Here are the prohibited items according to the Frontier Days website:
- Clear bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12”
- Solid bags, backpacks, purses, fanny packs or cases
- Coolers of any kind
- Luggage
- Artificial noisemakers
- Bicycles, Scooters, Roller Skates, and Skateboards
- Fireworks
- Food and drink
- Illegal drugs
- Pets (service animals are permitted)
- Projectile objects
- Weapons
Cheyenne Frontier Days is scheduled for July 23-August 1. It will mark the return of CFD after the event was cancelled last year for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read more about the clear bag policy here.
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021