‘Cobra Kai’ Announces Return Date With First Season 5 Trailer

When Stranger Things finally returns this summer for the first part of its fourth season, it’ll be almost three years since the hit Netflix series premiered new episodes. Cobra Kai, on the other hand, just debuted its fourth season in January of this year. And now Season 5 is already almost done and headed our way just about nine months later.

That was the news last night ouf of a special Cobra Kai event in Los Angeles, along with the surprise drop of the first trailer for the season. It features Ralph Macchio’s Daniel recruiting an old enemy — Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen, his rival from The Karate Kid Part II — to help him combat the rise of the Cobra Kai dojo in Southern California. Meanwhile, William Zabka’s Johnny partners up with his estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to find his missing student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Plus, Terry Silver spreads his sleazy charm as Cobra Kai expands its base of operations. Watch the trailer below:

A few more first look images for the season:

Here’s the plot synopsis for the new season:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres September 9 only on Netflix.

