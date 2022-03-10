Cody Johnson is putting his spin on a stirring classic from the Chicks, “Travelin’ Soldier.”

Filmed in a recording studio, the acoustic performance features Johnson delivering the powerful song alongside his five-man band.

“I cried / Never gonna hold the hand of another guy / Too young for him they told her / Waitin' for the love of a travelin' soldier / Our love will never end / Waitin' for the soldier to come back again / Never more to be alone when the letter says / A soldier's coming home,” the Texas native sings with his rich baritone over a fiddle, pedal steel and other instruments that augment the stripped-down performance.

“Travelin’ Soldier” was featured on the Chicks’ 2002 sixth studio album, Home. Serving as the sixth and final single from that record, it rose to the top of Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country Songs chart the next year.

Johnson is currently ascending up the charts with his smash hit single, “‘Til You Can’t.” It is the lead single off his expansive 18-song record, Human: The Double Album, which Taste of Country named as one of the Best Albums of 2021. Johnson is currently out on tour across the country, with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick serving as openers on select dates.

Johnson is set to join Joe Nichols, Lainey Wilson, Eli Paperboy and more for a just-announced Opry Salutes Merle Haggard special on April 6. Held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the show will celebrate both the anniversary and death of the “Mama Tried” singer. Tickets go on sale on March 10 at the Opry's website.

