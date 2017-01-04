The body of a missing boy who was the subject of a multi-state AMBER Alert was positively identified Wednesday, according to a prepared statement from the Aurora Police Department.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to report that we were notified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office that the boy who was discovered in the icy pond in Olympic Park has been positively identified as David Puckett," according to the news release posted on the police department's Facebook page.

"An autopsy was performed today, no traumatic injuries were identified and the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation.

"The Aurora Police Crimes Against Children Unit is still actively investigating this incident to determine the circumstance surrounding David’s death.

We would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support to both David’s family and all of the first responders, investigators, and community volunteers who worked tirelessly to find David."

David, 6, was last seen Saturday, and on Monday the Aurora Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued the AMBER Alert.

A massive search led to the discovery on Tuesday morning of a child's body in a pond in Olympic Park in Aurora, which is east of Denver.