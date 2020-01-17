New names dominated in 1990, the first year of one of country music's most critically acclaimed and fiscally successful decades.

Although Alabama, George Strait, the Judds and other established acts charted now-legendary hits, 1990 will be remembered as a year when the prior decade's most promising big-label signings lived up to their potential. These Class of '89 success stories boosted the careers of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt and Lorrie Morgan.

For a refresher on the first great country music albums of the '90s, check out these 10 definitive releases that turned 30 in 2020: