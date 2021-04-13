Fifty-six years ago, the Academy of Country Music kicked off their first-ever awards show, honoring the best and brightest in country music. Over the years, the ACM Awards have moved from Los Angeles, Calif.; to Las Vegas, Nev.; to Arlington, Texas; and back to Las Vegas, celebrating thousands of country artists and industry professionals in hundreds of categories.

The ACM Awards have been hosted by iconic stars such as Reba McEntire and dynamic duos including Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton. They've debuted historic performances (Dolly Parton and Katy Perry's 2016 rendition of "Jolene" and Garth Brooks and George Strait's 2013 performance of "The Dance" and "The Cowboy Rides Away" in honor of Dick Clark, for example). They've introduced new stars, eternal legacies and almost every artist you've loved over the years.

Throughout more than five decades of the ACM Awards, it only serves to reason that there would be a few repeat winners, especially when you have legends like Strait, Brooks and McEntire in the mix. Click through the photo gallery below to see which country stars have won the most ACM Awards:

After relocating from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.

WATCH: How Well Do You Know the ACM Awards?