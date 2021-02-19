Can Blake Shelton Lead the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?

Blake Shelton has released a cool new video for his new single, "Minimum Wage." Will the country superstar head up the most popular country music videos of the week?

Shelton's new video will have you missing live concerts, but it's the next best thing we've got right now. He's up against a massive wave of new videos looking for votes this week, including clips from Sam Grow, Leanne Pearson, Lewis Brice, Chuck Wicks, Blue Water Highway, Lauren Alaina with Lukas Graham, Brooke Eden and Ashley Monroe.

Which artist will earn your vote this time around?

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week with their collaboration with Don McLean on his classic song, "American Pie," and Lauren Mascitti is hanging in at No. 2. The rest of the countdown remains pretty static this week with the exception of Jeremy McComb, whose "Withdrawals" video debuts at No. 8, knocking Carly Pearce out of the rundown of the top music video in country music this week.

Which clips and country singers would you like to see in the Top 10 this coming week? The results depend entirely on you and other loyal ToC readers, so vote, and keep on voting for your favorites! Check back next Friday to see who captures the top spots

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.