Ray Scott has just released a no-frills live video for one of his new songs, "As Long as the Bar's Open," and it serves up the kind of straight traditional country music that's in short supply these days. Will his fans vote it into the top country music videos of the week? That's up to loyal Taste of Country readers like you.

Scott's video features him delivering the mid-tempo heartbreak song over a sparse background of acoustic guitars and percussion, putting his signature baritone front and center. His video is facing off against new clips this week from Jason Eady, Kidd G and Leah Marie Mason and Josh Turner, who has released a re-imagined version of his classic video for "Your Man" that shows how his life with his wife has changed after 15 years and several children.

Which artist and video are you voting for this time around?

Laine Hardy continues his reign as countdown champ this week, notching another week at No. 1 with his "Memorize You" video, while Home Free remain at No. 2. Lauren Mascitti, Caroline Jones and Jimmy Charles round out the Top 5 after a week of intense voting.

Who will we see in the top spots next time around? Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. That means you've got to vote for your favorites, and make sure you share the countdown with like-minded friends and fans who can vote along with you.

