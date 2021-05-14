Will Kip Moore Lead the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Kip Moore has just released an unusual video for his brand-new single, "The Good Life." Will he head up the countdown of the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Moore is facing massive competition in the form of new clips from Darius Rucker, Jeremy McComb and Sarahbeth Taite, Brooke Eden, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane, Home Free with Billy Gilman, Nikko Moon and Smithfield. We're seeing more and more new videos as the music business roars back to life and the pandemic begins to recede, and it's bringing major change to the countdown every week.

Who's got your vote this time around?

There are some pretty important changes to the Top 10 this week. Home Free are still at No. 1 with their collaboration with Jeffrey East, but that video retires from consideration as their new collaboration with Billy Gilman on "One Voice" comes up for votes. Caroline Jones makes an impressive debut at No. 2 with her new "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)" video, and Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi move up to No. 4. Clay Walker's "Need a Bar Sometimes" video is in the Top 10 at No. 8 this week after fans cast nearly a third again as many votes as in most weeks of regular voting over the last seven days.

