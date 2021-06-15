10

Most Music City Lyrics: “And I’m watching the sun go down this evening / And soon it will wake this town that’s made of dreams / But before it does, a new star will be shining / And that’s the way it is on the Nashville scene.”

This song is an homage to the star-making streets of Music Row, but Williams Jr. is also here to remind listeners about all of those in Nashville who aren’t "making it": the ones who “couldn’t take it,” the good ones who “didn’t make it,” the wino on the corner who “used to play for Hank.” Those descriptions are a somber contrast to those of the ones who will make it, the ones who will “light up the Nashville scene.”