Country songs about winter and summer are everywhere; country songs about the arrival (or merits) of spring are more difficult to find, however. Sure, there's an abundance of tunes suitable for Spring Break — paging Luke Bryan! — but the season itself isn't as common an inspiration.

The shortage is a puzzling thing: There's something poetic and profound about cold temperatures and dreary snow melting away in favor of blooming flowers and warmer weather. And even if you live in a place that doesn't get snow, the idea of new beginnings — or that summer is creeping ever closer — is relatable.

Nevertheless, multiple songwriters have found spring to be a perfect source material for resonant songs: